Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) by 783.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.43% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 5.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 58,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

NYSE CSTA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

