Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.8 %

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 77,242 shares of company stock worth $4,856,505 and have sold 148,457 shares worth $6,657,299. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $44.28 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $331.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.