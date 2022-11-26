Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $219.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $177.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.89.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $196.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after buying an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 314,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

