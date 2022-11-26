Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $108.01 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.65%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

