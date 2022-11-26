Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Reduced by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 92,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $1,184,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,061,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,512,000 after acquiring an additional 274,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $66.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

