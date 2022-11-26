Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,700 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

