7,334 Shares in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX) Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSEARCA:ERSX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF by 484.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

