200,000 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.43% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $334,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,562,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 62,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $4,910,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.54.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

