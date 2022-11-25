Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,077 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $112,597,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 349.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 341,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after buying an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.69.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

