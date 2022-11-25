Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.