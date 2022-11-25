Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.99% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.61 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.
Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $96.87.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
