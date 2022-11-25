Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,866,859 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.61% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VFH opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.