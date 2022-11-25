UBS Group AG Purchases 22,027 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of Alaska Air Group worth $28,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,550 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after acquiring an additional 401,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 670,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,917,000 after acquiring an additional 386,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.34 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

