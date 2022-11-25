UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.97% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $27,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $49.86 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

