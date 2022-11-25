Steve Miller Sells 80,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Steve Miller sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $346,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Steve Miller sold 107,933 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,824,067.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 124,924 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $753,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 271,172 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

