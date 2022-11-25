Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $14,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after buying an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,359,000 after buying an additional 745,028 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $12,362,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,958,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 462,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

