Raymond James Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Market Perform

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

