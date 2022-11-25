Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,184 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Progress Software worth $13,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.85 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,869.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,806 shares of company stock worth $1,139,740. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software



Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

