Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,772 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 30,037 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Callon Petroleum worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 27.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 323.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $66.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.