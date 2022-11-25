Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 110,472 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Insider Activity

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,784 shares of company stock worth $1,949,369. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.