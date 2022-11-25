Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on OPI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a PE ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
