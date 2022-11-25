Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OPI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.81 million, a PE ratio of 164.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

About Office Properties Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 42.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

