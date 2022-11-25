Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,069 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $119,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 78.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 842,037 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 369,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 601,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 67,317 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,648,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

