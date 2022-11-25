Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 177.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,076 shares of company stock worth $4,302,282. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More

