Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.39.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.