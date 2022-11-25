Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 4.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on L shares. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Up 0.4 %

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of L opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $57.39. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 76,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

