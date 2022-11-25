Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 69,148 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,499,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Osborne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,734.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

