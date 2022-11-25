Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 643.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $47,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Melius began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Shares of UAL opened at $43.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

