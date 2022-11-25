Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,044,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,782 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,148,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,171,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

