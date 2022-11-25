Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 472 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

