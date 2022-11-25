Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $327.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $457.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.40. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.