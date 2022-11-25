Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $46,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 480,196 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,257,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,030,000 after purchasing an additional 248,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,093,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 349,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

