Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 283 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 232,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,875,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Alleghany by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 235,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,099,000 after buying an additional 95,253 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $80,414,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Alleghany by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,704,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,014,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $845.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $839.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

