Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,833 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Crown by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 499,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Crown by 10,530.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 347,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK opened at $82.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is -32.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.