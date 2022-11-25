Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 5,904 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.