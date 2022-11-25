Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,346 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,458,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,113,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 3.10. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

