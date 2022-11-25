JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,249,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,237 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.82% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $57,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of PK opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

