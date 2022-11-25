JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,554,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.48% of Macerich worth $65,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Macerich by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,819,000 after buying an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 44.6% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,500,000 after buying an additional 937,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after buying an additional 76,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 40.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after buying an additional 531,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,683.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macerich Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MAC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE MAC opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.06.

Macerich Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -174.36%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

