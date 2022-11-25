JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 168,719 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.31% of Progyny worth $61,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 67,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $2,674,559.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,079,559 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

