Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $75.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.04.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

