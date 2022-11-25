Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,102,000 after buying an additional 52,619 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $190.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.