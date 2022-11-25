iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Raised to $2.70

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

IQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.70. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

