Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HPP. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

