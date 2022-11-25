Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1,362.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.38% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 1,779,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after buying an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,326,000 after buying an additional 652,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 602,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark David Linehan purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

