Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.67% of Fox Factory worth $56,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fox Factory stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $188.48.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

