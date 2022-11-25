David Zapolsky Sells 8,380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.