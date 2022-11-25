David Zapolsky Sells 8,380 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $787,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.87 and a 12 month high of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

