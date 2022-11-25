Credit Suisse Group Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $73.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $84.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 547,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 667,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

