Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.1 %

BWA stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

