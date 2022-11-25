Chris Kondo Sells 20,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Apple Stock Performance
AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Apple by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 15,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.