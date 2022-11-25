Chris Kondo Sells 20,200 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Apple by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 15,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.