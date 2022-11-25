Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $241.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.38 and a 200 day moving average of $219.21. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $385.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.