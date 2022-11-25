Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Calix worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 116,240 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

