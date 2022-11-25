Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Set at $11.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $11.50 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of OWL opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -291.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

